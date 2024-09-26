 Pune Crime: Man Murders Relative Over Suspicion Of Practicing Black Magic In Bhor, Arrested
Ankit Shukla Thursday, September 26, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
A shocking incident has come to light in which a man has been booked for killing his relative over suspicions of practising black magic for many years. The incident took place on September 22 near the Gunjwani river bridge in Bhor. The accused has been identified as Swapnil Khutwad (30, a resident of Bhor).

According to the police, the deceased Ganpat Genba Khutwad (52) and the accused are relatives living in the same village (Hatve) in Bhor taluka. On September 23, Ganpat's dead body and his motorcycle were found near the Gunjwani River. Regarding the incident, his relative Sandeep Arun filed an FIR.

Based on technical analysis and investigations in the village, it was found that Swapnil and Ganpat had a long-standing dispute. Ganpat was a priest known for conducting prayer rituals. However, Swapnil was not happy with him and he blamed him for his bad luck. Also, Swapnil accused that his sister's hand was injured and his ration shop was closed due to black magic done by Ganpat.

Suspecting Swapnil's involvement, he was arrested by police. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed that he killed Ganpat by striking him on his head with stones.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rajesh Gawli, Senior Police Inspector, Rajgad Police Station said, "We have arrested the accused. During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed the reason behind the murder. However, we are investigating the matter further.

