Pune Crime: Gang Attempts To Burn Woman Alive In Kharadi Over Parking Dispute, Shocking Visuals Surface |

In a shocking incident that has come to light from Pune, a group of men attempted to burn a woman alive over a parking dispute on Saturday (February 17). The woman narrowly escaped the attack, but her car sustained damage.

According to reports, the incident occurred due to a parking dispute in the Kharadi area under the Chandannagar police station limits in Pune.

As per the police, Mahesh Raje filed a complaint at the Chandannagar police station. Dhiraj Dilip Sapate (28 years old, residing at Lane No. 1 Tukaramnagar Kharadi), Akash Sokin Sode (23 years old, residing in Chandannagar), Nayat Nitin Gaikwad (19 years old, residing in Sainathnagar Vadgaon), and Suraj Ravindra Borude (23 years old, residing in Ubalenagar) are among the accused. Vishal Sasane, aged 20 and residing near BJS College Wagholi, is also involved.

Four arrested

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case, while Dhiraj Sapate remains unarrested and has a criminal record. The incident stemmed from a dispute between Mahesh Raje and the accused, who live in the same area and had been arguing over parking for several days.

On February 17, the dispute escalated when the accused and others arrived on a two-wheeler and vandalised the plaintiff's car.

They also poured petrol on the car and set it ablaze. When the plaintiff emerged from her house, the accused attempted to set her on fire as well, but she narrowly escaped by retreating into the house.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, revealing that all the accused were armed with sticks, with some having handkerchiefs tied around their mouths. They also vandalised the car parked in front of the woman's house before fleeing the scene.