Pune Crime: Fraudster Lures Man Into Fake Marriage, Swindles ₹22 Lakh | Representational Image

The Lonikand Police have registered a case against a woman and her male accomplices for allegedly swindling a 30-year-old man out of ₹22 lakh by enticing him with the promise of marriage.

According to the police, the accused, Gayatri Rokde, and the victim initially connected through social media and exchanged contact numbers. Over time, their conversations intensified, and Rokde proposed marriage to the victim. The victim, harbouring genuine feelings, fell for the accused. It was during this time that Rokde, feigning a financial crisis, confided in the victim about her supposed family issues and a hospitalised family member. She requested urgent financial assistance, and the victim, genuinely concerned, lent her ₹22 lakh on multiple occasions.

As the victim encountered financial troubles of his own, he approached Rokde for the return of the borrowed money. However, Rokde responded evasively and eventually switched off her mobile phone, leaving the victim with no means of contact. Realising that he had fallen victim to a fraud, the man promptly reported the incident to the police.

A case has been registered at the Lonikand police station under Section 420 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).