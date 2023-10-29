 Pune Crime: Fraudster Lures Man Into Fake Marriage, Swindles ₹22 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Fraudster Lures Man Into Fake Marriage, Swindles ₹22 Lakh

Pune Crime: Fraudster Lures Man Into Fake Marriage, Swindles ₹22 Lakh

A case has been registered at the Lonikand police station under Section 420 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Fraudster Lures Man Into Fake Marriage, Swindles ₹22 Lakh | Representational Image

The Lonikand Police have registered a case against a woman and her male accomplices for allegedly swindling a 30-year-old man out of ₹22 lakh by enticing him with the promise of marriage.

According to the police, the accused, Gayatri Rokde, and the victim initially connected through social media and exchanged contact numbers. Over time, their conversations intensified, and Rokde proposed marriage to the victim. The victim, harbouring genuine feelings, fell for the accused. It was during this time that Rokde, feigning a financial crisis, confided in the victim about her supposed family issues and a hospitalised family member. She requested urgent financial assistance, and the victim, genuinely concerned, lent her ₹22 lakh on multiple occasions.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Romantic Encounter Turns Into Robbery As Man Loses ₹20,000 With Threat Of False Rape...
article-image

As the victim encountered financial troubles of his own, he approached Rokde for the return of the borrowed money. However, Rokde responded evasively and eventually switched off her mobile phone, leaving the victim with no means of contact. Realising that he had fallen victim to a fraud, the man promptly reported the incident to the police.

A case has been registered at the Lonikand police station under Section 420 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read Also
AFG vs SL, CWC 2023: Pune's MCA Stadium Promises Better Facilities To Fans, Media People After...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Woman Rescued From Fire In Dhankawadi; See Pics

Pune: Woman Rescued From Fire In Dhankawadi; See Pics

WATCH VIDEO: Chandrakhant Patil Backs Local Women Entrepreneurs At Deepawali Mothatsav In Pashan

WATCH VIDEO: Chandrakhant Patil Backs Local Women Entrepreneurs At Deepawali Mothatsav In Pashan

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Advocates Parent-Principal-Student Coordination...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Advocates Parent-Principal-Student Coordination...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Organises Fort-Making Competition; Check Details Inside

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Organises Fort-Making Competition; Check Details Inside

Pune Crime: Fraudster Lures Man Into Fake Marriage, Swindles ₹22 Lakh

Pune Crime: Fraudster Lures Man Into Fake Marriage, Swindles ₹22 Lakh