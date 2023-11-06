 Pune Crime: Drunk Man Arrested For Killing Senior Citizen In Khadki
The incident took place on Saturday at around 10:30pm on a road leading to Khadki Railway Station from Khadki Bazar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
Representative Image |

A 52-year-old man has been arrested by the Khadki police for allegedly killing a senior citizen during a dispute that occurred while they were both sleeping on the footpath in Khadki. The incident took place on Saturday at around 10:30pm on a road leading to Khadki Railway Station from Khadki Bazar.

The accused, identified as Vikas Ramchandra Gaikwad (52) and a resident of a footpath near Khadki Bazar Chaupathi, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he engaged in a dispute with the victim, Mangesh Bhagaji Badrike (75), over sleeping arrangements on the footpath. During the altercation, the accused allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, inflicting fatal injuries to the victim's head, back, and hands.

The police have arrested the accused, and a case has been registered against him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

