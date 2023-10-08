Pune Crime Diary: Homemaker Falls Victim To ₹3.7 Lakh Rental Scam, Assault In Yerwada And More

Pune Crime Diary |

Pune, like any other city, witnesses a range of criminal activities on a daily basis. In 'Pune Crime Diary,' we bring to you concise summaries of some selected cases.

Thieves smash car windows, steal cash and laptop

In an overnight incident between Thursday and Friday, two unidentified individuals targeted a luxury car parked at a Wakad hotel. They smashed the vehicle's windows and managed to steal cash and a laptop, with a total estimated value of ₹95,000. The victim, Rajivranjan Umeshkumar Sinha, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, had visited the hotel to attend a business meeting. Following the incident, Sinha filed a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a case at the Wakad police station under Sections 379 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Fake army man dupes homemaker of ₹3.7 lakh

In a fraudulent rental scam, a con artist posing as an army officer tricked a 33-year-old woman into parting with ₹3.7 lakh between March 14 and 16. The victim initially filed a complaint application with the cybercrime police, which led to a formal complaint of cheating being registered by the Vishrantwadi police on Friday. The fraudster enticed the victim into sharing her bank account details linked to her cellphone number. Once she shared the information, the fraudster swiftly accessed her accounts and executed 11 transactions, siphoning off ₹3.7 lakh to his own bank account.

Read Also Attention Punekars! Pune Airport Cab Drivers Announce Strike Tomorrow

Man assaults woman, son in Yerwada

The Yerwada Police have initiated a case against an unidentified assailant following an assault on a woman and her son in Ramnagar on October 4. The altercation began when the woman intervened to prevent an attack on another man. The accused employed a hockey stick and a tile, inflicting severe injuries on the mother and son. The situation escalated as the assailant brandished weapons to intimidate local residents. Despite ongoing efforts, the identity of the attacker remains unknown, and PSI Patil is leading the investigation into this incident.