 Pune Crime: Cyber Fraudster Tricks Woman Into Sharing Screen, Swindling ₹10 Lakh
Law enforcement authorities have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

In an unfortunate incident within the jurisdiction of the Chaturshringi police station, a woman fell victim to a ₹10 lakh fraud orchestrated by an imposter posing as an employee of Bank of Baroda, utilising a screen-sharing application.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Sonali Parag Vaste and a resident of Shivaji Nagar, had initially attempted to access her bank account statement but encountered difficulties. In her quest for assistance, she turned to Google and unwittingly clicked on a link leading to a fraudulent website. Subsequently, she contacted the phone number provided on the deceptive site.

A cyber scammer, masquerading as a genuine bank employee, guided her to download a screen-sharing application named 'RustDesk.' Trusting the supposed bank representative, Vaste followed his instructions and initiated screen sharing.

Once the screen-sharing function was activated, the fraudster wasted no time in pilfering ₹10 lakh from her bank account.

Promptly responding to her complaint, law enforcement authorities have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

