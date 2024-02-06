 Pune Crime: Brother, Uncle Murder Man Over Land Dispute, Dispose Of Body In River
The deceased, identified as Krishna Gokul Vighne (32), hailed from Anandgaon, Shirur Kasar, Beed

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Pune Crime: Brother, Uncle Murder Man Over Land Dispute, Dispose Of Body In River | Representative Image

The Pune Rural Police's Crime Branch has cracked the case of an unidentified body found on January 31 in the Ghod riverbed at Pacharne Mala in Shirur, Pune. Investigations revealed a grim tale of fratricide and familial conflict over land.

"The deceased, identified as Krishna Gokul Vighne (32), hailed from Anandgaon, Shirur Kasar, Beed," stated Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh.

Arrests were made swiftly, with Ajinach Gokul Vighne (26) and Pandurang Arjun Vighne (50), residents of Anandgaon, Shirur Kasar, Beed, along with Ganesh Prabhakar Nagargoje (29) from Ekalwadi, Patoda, Beed, detained as suspects.

"The investigation initially faced challenges due to the body's decomposition," explained Deshmukh, adding, "But diligent work by our local crime branch led to the victim's identification."

Subsequent interrogations yielded chilling confessions. "The suspects admitted to the murder," noted Deshmukh. "Their motive stemmed from Krishna's alcohol addiction and persistent demands to sell family land."

"The accused, frustrated by Krishna's behaviour, decided to take drastic action," Deshmukh continued. "They bound him, assaulted him, and disposed of his body in the Ghod river."

