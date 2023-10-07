Pune Crime: Astrologer Robbed Of ₹95,001 During Fake Consultation In Koregaon Park | Representative Image

In a distressing incident that transpired between 8pm and 11:30pm on October 3, a 30-year-old astrologer residing in Koregaon Park became the victim of a calculated robbery, resulting in a loss of ₹95,001.

According to the Pune police, the incident unfolded when three individuals approached the astrologer, seeking consultation services. Posing as clients, they invited him for tea and subsequently convinced him to accompany them in their vehicle towards Chakan.

During the journey, the situation took a sinister turn as the astrologer was threatened and coerced into surrendering all his possessions. As the ordeal continued, the criminals compelled him to transfer ₹95,001 from his mobile wallet to their account.

This alarming incident prompted the victim to file a formal complaint with the Koregaon Park police on October 5. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).

Local law enforcement authorities have initiated efforts to identify and apprehend the culprits, assuring that they will be brought to justice in due course.

