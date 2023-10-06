Pune Crime: Ambegaon Woman Duped Of ₹24 Lakh In Online Job Scam

Pune: Ambegaon Woman Duped Of ₹24 Lakh In Online Job Scam | Representative Image

A woman fell victim to a cyber fraudster who lured her with the promise of a lucrative online earning opportunity. Sampada Sandeep Jain (26), a resident of Ambegaon, was ensnared by the scam in August of this year.

According to the police, the fraudster initiated contact with the victim on August 18 via a message on Telegram. The perpetrator posed as an HR manager from a company offering part-time jobs, contingent on the applicant completing specific online tasks that required a financial investment.

Jain ended up investing ₹24 lakh and subsequently became a victim of the scam. A case related to this incident was registered with the cyber police station on October 4.

