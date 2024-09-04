Pune Crime: 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death While Trying To Save Brother In Gultekdi (VIDEO) | Sourced

In a shocking incident in Pune's Gultekdi area, a 20-year-old was stabbed to death on Tuesday night while trying to save his brother from assailants. The police have nabbed six individuals in connection with this incident.

According to the information received from the police, Sunil Sarode, a resident of Dias Plot in Gultekadi, was killed when a sharp weapon struck his neck while he trying to save his brother, Ganesh Sarode. The accused have been identified as Sahil Kamble, Rohit Kamble, Siddharth Kamble, Omkar Kamble and Shivsharan Shende, all are residents of Gultekadi.

The police stated that the accused Rohan and Sahil, who were released on bail recently, along with their accomplices, committed this murder. They had an old dispute with Ganesh and had come to kill him. The altercation turned violent, and Sunil, who had intervened to save his brother, was stabbed to death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone Two, Smartana Patil said, "Six people have been arrested in connection with this incident after the police received information about it. There was an old dispute between them. There is no question of a gang war in this case."

Regarding the matter, a case has been lodged at the Swargate Police Station, and further investigation is underway.