 Pune Crime: 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death While Trying To Save Brother In Gultekdi (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death While Trying To Save Brother In Gultekdi (VIDEO)

Pune Crime: 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death While Trying To Save Brother In Gultekdi (VIDEO)

A case has been lodged at the Swargate Police Station

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death While Trying To Save Brother In Gultekdi (VIDEO) | Sourced

In a shocking incident in Pune's Gultekdi area, a 20-year-old was stabbed to death on Tuesday night while trying to save his brother from assailants. The police have nabbed six individuals in connection with this incident.

Watch Video:

According to the information received from the police, Sunil Sarode, a resident of Dias Plot in Gultekadi, was killed when a sharp weapon struck his neck while he trying to save his brother, Ganesh Sarode. The accused have been identified as Sahil Kamble, Rohit Kamble, Siddharth Kamble, Omkar Kamble and Shivsharan Shende, all are residents of Gultekadi.

Read Also
Pune: Jay Pawar Expresses Desire To Serve Baramatikars Like Father Ajit Pawar
article-image

The police stated that the accused Rohan and Sahil, who were released on bail recently, along with their accomplices, committed this murder. They had an old dispute with Ganesh and had come to kill him. The altercation turned violent, and Sunil, who had intervened to save his brother, was stabbed to death.

FPJ Shorts
Fact Check: Viral Video Of Crocodiles Roaming With Prey In Floodwaters Is From South Africa's Kimberley, Not Vadodara
Fact Check: Viral Video Of Crocodiles Roaming With Prey In Floodwaters Is From South Africa's Kimberley, Not Vadodara
No More Glasses? India Approves 'PresVu' Eye Drops That Will Eliminate Use Of Specs In Adults; Know What Is Presbyopia
No More Glasses? India Approves 'PresVu' Eye Drops That Will Eliminate Use Of Specs In Adults; Know What Is Presbyopia
Indian Paint Stocks Surge As Crude Oil Prices Plummet; Indigo Paints Leads With 5.21%
Indian Paint Stocks Surge As Crude Oil Prices Plummet; Indigo Paints Leads With 5.21%
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone Two, Smartana Patil said, "Six people have been arrested in connection with this incident after the police received information about it. There was an old dispute between them. There is no question of a gang war in this case."

Read Also
Pune Shocker: Man Hacked to Death with Koytas for Not Sharing Internet Hotspot; Face Disfigured
article-image

Regarding the matter, a case has been lodged at the Swargate Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death While Trying To Save Brother In Gultekdi (VIDEO)

Pune Crime: 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death While Trying To Save Brother In Gultekdi (VIDEO)

Puja Khedkar Case: Disability Certificate Likely Forged and Fabricated, Says Delhi Police - Full...

Puja Khedkar Case: Disability Certificate Likely Forged and Fabricated, Says Delhi Police - Full...

Who is Samarjeetsinh Ghatge? All You Need to Know About the Royal of Kagal Who Joined Sharad Pawar's...

Who is Samarjeetsinh Ghatge? All You Need to Know About the Royal of Kagal Who Joined Sharad Pawar's...

'My City, My Budget': PCMC Invites Pimpri-Chinchwad Citizens To Participate In Budget-Making Process

'My City, My Budget': PCMC Invites Pimpri-Chinchwad Citizens To Participate In Budget-Making Process

Pune: Jay Pawar Expresses Desire To Serve Baramatikars Like Father Ajit Pawar

Pune: Jay Pawar Expresses Desire To Serve Baramatikars Like Father Ajit Pawar