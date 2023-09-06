Pune Court Directs FIR Against Officer For Misconduct Towards Physically Challenged Girl | Representative Image

The Judicial First-Class Magistrate (JFMC) Court in Shivaji Nagar has directed the Bund Garden Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Dr. Shivaji Vidhate, an officer from the Animal Husbandry department at Zila Parishad, Pune related to cheating and outraging the modesty of a physically challenged girl.

The FIR includes charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, such as 354, 420, 504, 506, and 509.

The incident occurred on December 9, 2021, during working hours at Zilla Parishad. Dr Vidhate called the victim into his office ostensibly to discuss work matters. However, he abruptly demanded the victim to show her hand, which she did from a distance. Subsequently, the accused forcibly grabbed her hand and demanded her mobile phone. This incident led to inappropriate behavior, comments, and a demand for 50% of her salary in exchange for making her permanent and other unwarranted requests.

Following the incident, the victim reported it to the Bund Garden Police Station, which formed a Vishaka Committee to investigate the matter. During the committee's proceedings, the accused admitted to touching the victim's hand. However, an FIR was not registered at that time.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the victim sought legal recourse and approached the JFMC Court. Presided over by Chandrashela Patil, the court carefully examined the facts and issued a directive to the Bund Garden Police, ordering them to register an FIR against Dr Shivaji Vidhate.

