 Pune: Cosmos Bank Inaugurates New Branches In Manjari & Tathawde
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Cosmos Bank Inaugurates New Branches In Manjari & Tathawde

Pune: Cosmos Bank Inaugurates New Branches In Manjari & Tathawde

Manjari and Tathawde are rapidly developing areas, and Cosmos Bank has made the latest banking services available to customers in these parts of the city

Press ReleaseUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Cosmos Bank Inaugurates New Branches In Manjari & Tathawde | Sourced

The two new branches of Cosmos Cooperative Bank Ltd., Manjari and Tathawde, were inaugurated by Chairman CA Milind Kale. With the opening of these branches, the total number of branches in Pune has now reached 45, Kale informed.

The Manjari branch is located at Satyam Business Court on Pune-Solapur Road, while the Tathawde branch is at Azure Paranjpe Scheme, Bhumkar Chowk, near Vision-One Mall.

Read Also
Devendra Fadnavis Makes Major Announcement To Tackle Pune's Growing Traffic Woes
article-image

Manjari and Tathawde are rapidly developing areas, and Cosmos Bank has made the latest banking services available to customers in these parts of the city.

Last month, the bank launched the 'Cosmo Utsav' Deposit Scheme, keeping the festive season in mind. Under this scheme, an attractive interest rate of 7.50% is offered to general depositors and 8.00% to senior citizens for a 15-month tenure. Chairman Kale noted that the scheme has been receiving a very positive response from customers.

FPJ Shorts
NEET SS 2024 Exam Pattern Revised: Check To Know The Key Changes
NEET SS 2024 Exam Pattern Revised: Check To Know The Key Changes
Viral Video: RSS March Allegedly Stopped By Muslims In Ratnagiri, Police Intervenes; BJP's Nitesh Rane Says, 'There Will Be Consequences For This...'
Viral Video: RSS March Allegedly Stopped By Muslims In Ratnagiri, Police Intervenes; BJP's Nitesh Rane Says, 'There Will Be Consequences For This...'
Mumbai: FIR Lodged Against BMC's S-Ward Officials For Carrying Out Illegal Demolition Of Jai Bhim Nagar Slum
Mumbai: FIR Lodged Against BMC's S-Ward Officials For Carrying Out Illegal Demolition Of Jai Bhim Nagar Slum
Alia Bhatt Reveals Being Diagnosed With Clinical Anxiety: 'Every Moment For Me Is Worst...' (VIDEO)
Alia Bhatt Reveals Being Diagnosed With Clinical Anxiety: 'Every Moment For Me Is Worst...' (VIDEO)
Read Also
Pune Metro Feeder Bus Service Faces Criticism Over Low Frequency: 'It Should Run Every 15 Minutes'
article-image

At the branch inauguration, Vice Chairman CA Yashwant Kasar, members of the Board of Directors, and Managing Director Apekshita Thipsay were also present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Believe In Your Hard Work, Says Puneri Paltan Captain Aslam Inamdar To Aspiring Kabaddi...

Pune: Believe In Your Hard Work, Says Puneri Paltan Captain Aslam Inamdar To Aspiring Kabaddi...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Marks 42nd Foundation Day With Cultural & Sports Programmes (PHOTOS)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Marks 42nd Foundation Day With Cultural & Sports Programmes (PHOTOS)

Pune: Cosmos Bank Inaugurates New Branches In Manjari & Tathawde

Pune: Cosmos Bank Inaugurates New Branches In Manjari & Tathawde

Pune Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies, Light Rain & Lightning Expected Until October 17

Pune Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies, Light Rain & Lightning Expected Until October 17

Devendra Fadnavis Makes Major Announcement To Tackle Pune's Growing Traffic Woes

Devendra Fadnavis Makes Major Announcement To Tackle Pune's Growing Traffic Woes