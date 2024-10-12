Pune: Cosmos Bank Inaugurates New Branches In Manjari & Tathawde | Sourced

The two new branches of Cosmos Cooperative Bank Ltd., Manjari and Tathawde, were inaugurated by Chairman CA Milind Kale. With the opening of these branches, the total number of branches in Pune has now reached 45, Kale informed.

The Manjari branch is located at Satyam Business Court on Pune-Solapur Road, while the Tathawde branch is at Azure Paranjpe Scheme, Bhumkar Chowk, near Vision-One Mall.

Manjari and Tathawde are rapidly developing areas, and Cosmos Bank has made the latest banking services available to customers in these parts of the city.

Last month, the bank launched the 'Cosmo Utsav' Deposit Scheme, keeping the festive season in mind. Under this scheme, an attractive interest rate of 7.50% is offered to general depositors and 8.00% to senior citizens for a 15-month tenure. Chairman Kale noted that the scheme has been receiving a very positive response from customers.

At the branch inauguration, Vice Chairman CA Yashwant Kasar, members of the Board of Directors, and Managing Director Apekshita Thipsay were also present.