 Pune: Cop Booked For Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl
Police sub-inspector Vinod Dhurve is currently leading the investigation into this case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Pune: Cop booked for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl | PTI

A distressing incident has recently surfaced, involving the sexual assault of a 10-year-old schoolgirl while she was returning home from tuition. The perpetrator in question is a police officer from the Pune Rural Police Force, identified as Narayan Bhausaheb Barde, aged 38, residing in Akashganga Colony, Alephata.

The young girl, hailing from the Narayangaon area, was en route to her home when Barde, stationed at Otur police station, pursued and intercepted her on Kolhemala road. Barde made inappropriate advances, offering her ₹100. Disturbed by this encounter, the terrified girl hurried home and promptly informed her family.

Subsequently, the girl's parents initiated a search, eventually apprehending Barde at a distance. They handed him over to the Narayangaon police. Assistant Inspector Mahadev Shelar from Narayangaon Police Station reported that Barde is now facing charges under the Child Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and molestation.

Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal has been urged to take decisive action against Barde, including possible suspension from the police force, with the threat of a protest at the police station looming if swift justice isn't served. Police sub-inspector Vinod Dhurve is currently leading the investigation into this case.

