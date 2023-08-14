Pune: Controversy Mars Pre-Independence Day Celebrations As Singer Insults National Tricolour At Concert | representative pic

Pune: As India commemorates its 75th year of independence, a shocking incident marred the Pre-Independence Day celebrations in Pune. During a musical concert organised at a prominent Club in Koregaon Park, the national Tricolour was insulted by a singer, sparking outrage and subsequently leading to a police investigation.

The incident occurred during a performance by the musical band "Shanti People," where singer Uma Shanti was presenting her song. In an unexpected turn of events, Uma Shanti held the Tricolour in her hand and subsequently threw it into the audience, an action that was captured on video and quickly went viral.

Complaint filed at Mundhwa police station

A written complaint has been filed by Adv Ashutosh Bhosle, prompting the Mundhwa police to initiate a thorough investigation. The complaint detailed the disrespectful act and highlighted the singer's action as an insult to the national flag.

Tricolour insult will not be taken lightly: Police

"We take this matter very seriously," stated a representative from the Mundhwa police station. Senior police inspector, Vishnu Tamhane said, "We are currently in the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and will proceed with the investigation accordingly."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)