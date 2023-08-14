 Pune: Controversy Mars Pre-Independence Day Celebrations As Singer Insults National Tricolour At Concert
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Controversy Mars Pre-Independence Day Celebrations As Singer Insults National Tricolour At Concert

Pune: Controversy Mars Pre-Independence Day Celebrations As Singer Insults National Tricolour At Concert

The incident occurred when the singer Uma Shanti while performing on stage threw the tricolour flag on the audience, thus sparking outrage.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Controversy Mars Pre-Independence Day Celebrations As Singer Insults National Tricolour At Concert | representative pic

Pune: As India commemorates its 75th year of independence, a shocking incident marred the Pre-Independence Day celebrations in Pune. During a musical concert organised at a prominent Club in Koregaon Park, the national Tricolour was insulted by a singer, sparking outrage and subsequently leading to a police investigation.

The incident occurred during a performance by the musical band "Shanti People," where singer Uma Shanti was presenting her song. In an unexpected turn of events, Uma Shanti held the Tricolour in her hand and subsequently threw it into the audience, an action that was captured on video and quickly went viral.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Tricolour Bike Rally Organised In Airoli As Part Of 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'
article-image

Complaint filed at Mundhwa police station

A written complaint has been filed by Adv Ashutosh Bhosle, prompting the Mundhwa police to initiate a thorough investigation. The complaint detailed the disrespectful act and highlighted the singer's action as an insult to the national flag.

Tricolour insult will not be taken lightly: Police

"We take this matter very seriously," stated a representative from the Mundhwa police station. Senior police inspector, Vishnu Tamhane said, "We are currently in the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and will proceed with the investigation accordingly."

Read Also
Indian Woman Anju Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day With Husband Nasrullah, Cuts Cake (WATCH)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Controversy Mars Pre-Independence Day Celebrations As Singer Insults National Tricolour At...

Pune: Controversy Mars Pre-Independence Day Celebrations As Singer Insults National Tricolour At...

Pune: Man Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail For Raping Woman Under False Promise Of Marriage

Pune: Man Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail For Raping Woman Under False Promise Of Marriage

Pune: Nitin Gadkari Opens New Chandni Chowk Flyover In City To Reduce Traffic Jams

Pune: Nitin Gadkari Opens New Chandni Chowk Flyover In City To Reduce Traffic Jams

Pune: DCM Ajit Pawar Urges Authorities To Speed Up Progress On Metro & Flyover Work In City

Pune: DCM Ajit Pawar Urges Authorities To Speed Up Progress On Metro & Flyover Work In City

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil Leads Review Meeting On Pune Development

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil Leads Review Meeting On Pune Development