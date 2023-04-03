Pune: Congress stages protest against hike in power tariffs (Watch video)

Pune: Congress stages protest against hike in power tariffs |

Pune district Congress Committee on Monday staged a protest against the hike in power tariffs in the state.

The electricity in Maharashtra has gotten costlier as the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has approved the hike in power tariffs.

The protest was led by City President Arvind Shinde is protesting outside the MERC office in Rastaa Peth of Pune. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Mohan Joshi, former minister Ramesh Bagwe Chhajed, former MLA Deepti Chaudhary, and NSUI President Ameer Sheikh participated in the protest along with other party members.

With Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) allowing power distribution companies like BEST, TATA Power, MSEDCL and Adani to hike the power tariff, the people living in Maharashtra will have to pay more for electricity from April 1, 2023. MSEDCL customers will see an average hike of 2.9% for 2023-24 and 5.6% for the following year. The residential tariff for MSEDCL users has been hiked by 6% for the financial year 2023-24 and another 6% in the following financial year.