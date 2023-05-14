Pune Congress revels in Karnataka victory

The Pune City District Congress Committee joyously celebrated the remarkable victory of the Congress party in the Karnataka state elections. The event took place at Congress Bhavan in Shivajinagar, where senior party leaders gathered to express their elation and gratitude. The festivities commenced with aarti to Hanuman at the Hanuman temple in Shivajinagar, followed by enthusiastic dancing and the distribution of sweets by party activists.

Leaders give credit to Bharat Jodo

During the celebration, prominent leader Ulhas Pawar extended his congratulations to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and all the leaders and workers of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Pawar acknowledged the disciplined campaigning and the success achieved by the Congress party, despite the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) utilization of money and discrimination tactics in the election. He emphasized that the people of Karnataka rejected the corrupt practices of the BJP government, choosing the Congress party as their preferred alternative. Pawar expressed confidence that BJP's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is inevitable following this electoral setback.

Arvind Shinde lauds DK Shivakumar

Congress City President Arvind Shinde lauded the victory in Karnataka, crediting DK Shivakumar for strengthening the party and uplifting the spirits of party workers. Shinde highlighted the party's strategic efforts in countering the BJP's propaganda system and commended Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Priyanka Gandhi's meetings for contributing to the party's success. The focus on addressing the concerns of the common people resonated with the voters, leading to a resounding mandate for the Congress party.

Three factors behind victory

Congress leader Abhay Chhajed emphasized the significance of this victory, signaling the diminishing impact of the Modi wave and predicting further successes for Congress, including in Delhi. Chhajed attributed the triumph in Karnataka to three factors: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo movement, the collaboration between Mallikarjun Kharge and local leaders, and the party's emphasis on addressing issues faced by the common citizens. In contrast, the BJP's focus on divisive narratives, such as the Kerala story, failed to sway the electorate.

NCP City President Prashant Jagtap hailed the victory as a reflection of public sentiment against the BJP, highlighting the party's loss of its last stronghold in the South. Jagtap called upon BJP's star campaigners, including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis, to take moral responsibility for the defeat.

Mohan Joshi credited voters of Karnataka

Former Congress city unit president Mohan Joshi celebrated the Congress party's undisputed majority in the Karnataka assembly elections, considering it a significant milestone leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Joshi credited the voters of Karnataka for expressing their collective discontent with the corrupt and ineffective governance of the BJP. He conveyed his appreciation to Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and all office bearers and Congress leaders for their contributions to the party's success.

The Congress on Saturday made a stunning comeback in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member assembly, the Congress won 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively. AIMIM had contested two seats in the elections and lost both of them.