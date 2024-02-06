Pune: Congress Leaders File Petition In Supreme Court For Printing Voting Time And Date On VVPAT Slips | Representative Image

Congress leaders Adv Abhay Chhajed and Ramesh Iyer have filed a petition in the Supreme Court, urging that the time and date of voting be printed on the VVPAT slips of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The petition, submitted on February 2 before Chief Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, is scheduled for a hearing on February 7.

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Election Commission and the Central Government, asking for their responses by February 7. Advocates Abhay Anil Anturkar, Surbhi Kapoor, and Asim Sarode are representing Congress leaders Abhay Chhajed and Ramesh Iyer in the Supreme Court.

Here's what they want

The petitioners emphasise the necessity of printing the time and date of each vote on VVPAT slips used in elections. They cite the absence of this information in the 2019 elections and the recent Kasba Vidhan Sabha by-election, where the recommended printing of date and time on slips was not implemented.

Highlighting the expert committee's recommendation for time and date inclusion on slips, the petitioners stress the importance of government and Election Commission coordination to implement these suggestions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They argue that voters have the right to receive a slip specifying the date and time of voting, asserting that improvements in EVM and VVPAT functionality are crucial for transparent and credible elections.