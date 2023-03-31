Pune: Compressed biogas project at Khed to save over ₹ 8 lakh of Kadus Panchayat (WATCH) | AIR

An independent compressed biogas project has been set up at Kadus in Khed taluka of Pune district under the central government's GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) scheme.

The gas and electricity generation will start in 15 days. After Nashik, Pune has become the second district in the state to set up such a project. The project will provide electricity to the village and save ₹ 8 to 10 lakhs per year.

Such community biogas plants can be constructed for a minimum number of households (5 to 10). The plants can be operated and managed by Gram Panchayat/Self Help Groups. The gas generated will be supplied to households/restaurants/institutions and the slurry can be used by the community as organic manure in agriculture or sold to farmers.

GOBARdhan Scheme

GOBARdhan was launched to ensure cleanliness in villages by converting bio-waste including cattle waste, kitchen leftovers, crop residue and market waste to improve the lives of villagers. This will provide economic and resource benefits to farmers and households.

It will benefit rural people in general and women in particular with the use of clean fuel, improved cleanliness in villages and improvement in health. This initiative will support biodegradable waste recovery and conversion of waste into resources, reduction of GHG emissions, reduction in import of crude oil, give boost to entrepreneurship and promote organic farming.