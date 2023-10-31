Pune: Complaint Lodged Against Nanasaheb Gaikwad For Forging Occupancy Certificate |

A case has been filed against MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) accused Nanasaheb Shankarao Gaikwad, a resident of NSG House on Baner Road, for allegedly producing a fake occupancy certificate at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The complaint was lodged by PMC Building Inspector Kamini Gholap at the Chatushringi police station.

According to the police, the complainant, Kamini Gholap, is employed as a building inspector within the PMC. It is alleged that in 2020, Gaikwad began utilising the first floor of a building in Aundh without acquiring the requisite occupancy certificate.

To facilitate a lease agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI), it is claimed that a counterfeit occupancy certificate was concocted. The complainant contends that this fraudulent document was submitted with the intention of misleading the PMC.

A case has been registered against Gaikwad under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document), and 120 (b) 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Furthermore, sections 82 and 83 of the Registration Act have also been invoked in this case.

Ongoing investigations into this matter are currently underway, with authorities working to determine the full extent of the alleged fraudulent activities.

