Pune: Commuters face inconveniences due to PMPML bus contractors strike

Class 12 students who had their board exams also faced heat due to the strike.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Commuters face inconveniences due to PMPML bus contractors strike | Twitter/@AnirudhaKurhad2

Commuters of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses faced inconveniences due to the PMPML bus contractors' strike in the city. 

Class 12 students who had their board exams also faced heat due to the strike. 

As per the report by The Indian Express, 4 operators Olectra Greentech, Antony Garages, Travel Time Mobility India and Vishwa Yodha Travels started their strike Sunday evening citing unpaid dues for the last three months.

The operator has 1600 buses, 954 buses are owned by the PMPML while other buses are on contract and there are 6 contractors working with the operator. 

Today, because of the strike, several commuters had to wait because buses operated by four contractors stayed away from the roads. However, the operator informed us that despite fewer buses, all the routes were being served. 

In Mumbai, last month a BEST contractual bus driver had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a contractor at the Colaba police station on alleging that the contractor did not pay him his salaries and provident funds (PF) for months amounting to over ₹90,000.

He also claimed that there are hundreds of contractual drivers like him who have been facing a similar issue.

article-image

