Pune: Collision Of Two PMPML Buses On Nagar Road Injures 29 Passengers | FPJ

A head-on collision between two buses of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) occurred on the BRT route on Pune Nagar Road, resulting in injuries to 29 passengers, including the drivers and conductors.

The accident took place on Tuesday morning when a PMPML bus travelling from Talegaon Dhamdhere to Mahapalika Bhawan was en route to Pune. Another PMPML bus heading towards Wagholi collided with the first bus on the BRT route.

The collision caused significant damage to the front portion of the buses, leading to panic among the passengers. Promptly informed about the incident, the police rushed to the accident site to assist the injured and manage the situation. Eight women were among the passengers who sustained injuries in the accident.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, but several passengers suffered injuries to their hands and faces. All the injured individuals were immediately taken to Sassoon Hospital for treatment. After receiving necessary medical attention and first aid, some passengers were discharged from the hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision to determine the factors that led to the accident.

