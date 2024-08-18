 Pune Collector Urges Citizens Turning 18 by October 2024 to Register as Voters as Draft List is Released
According to the Election Commission of India's Special Summary Revision Program, the draft voter list was released in the district on August 6. District Election Officer and Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase has urged citizens who will turn 18 years of age on or before October 1, 2024, and whose names have not yet been registered in the voter list, to promptly register their names and take the initiative to strengthen democracy.

The updation of voter lists is crucial for conducting elections in a transparent and fair environment. To achieve this, the Election Commission of India has implemented a Special Summary Revision Program (Second). This year's Special Summary Revision program was launched by publishing the draft list on the Chief Electoral Officer's website and in the office of the Electoral Registration Officer on August 6. The program will be implemented until August 20, 2024, during which citizens can register as voters.

Check now, not on polling day

Voters must ensure their names are included in the draft list. Many voters complain that their names are not in the voter list on polling day. Voters should also verify that their details, such as name, address, gender, date of birth, age, identity card number, and constituency, are correct. Citizens who turn 18 years of age on or before October 1, 2024, will be eligible for voter registration during this period. Additionally, all citizens whose names have been omitted or who are not listed in the electoral roll should add their names by filling out Sample Application No. 6.

Voters should use the ECI website to find their names in the voter list. The District Election Branch has requested that if any information is required or if there are any corrections regarding the voter list, citizens should contact the District Election Office or the office of the concerned Assistant Voter Registration Officer.

