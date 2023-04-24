 Pune: CME's 'Breeze of Independence' sailing expedition sets new record
The CME, a premier technical and tactical training institution of the Indian Army's Corps of Engineers, is located in Pune.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
The College of Military Engineering (CME) recently conducted the "Breeze of Independence" Sailing Expedition as a part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The team set sail from Mumbai to Goa, braving tough conditions and successfully completing the voyage in just 71 hours. The CME, a premier technical and tactical training institution of the Indian Army's Corps of Engineers, is located in Pune.

Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a year-long celebration to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence from British colonial rule.

The team successfully sailed from Mumbai to Goa braving moonless nights, Vengurla rocks, and strong ocean currents. The expedition team set a new record for completing the voyage safely despite the challenges.

