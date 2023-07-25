 Pune: CMA Neeraj Joshi Elected As Institute Of Cost Accountants Of India's Central Council Member
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
City-based Cost & Management Accountant (CMA) Neeraj Joshi has been elected as the Central Council Member (CCM) of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) and CMA Chaitanya Moharir elected as the Western India Regional Council Member (RCM). This is the second time that Joshi & Moharir represented Pune at the central and regional council.

The Institute was established by a special act of Parliament, namely, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 as a statutory professional body for the regulation of the profession of cost and management accountancy. Institute has various chapters across the nation and it is contributing to the Indian economy.

CMA Nagesh Bhagane, Chairman, CMA Nilesh Kekan, Vice-Chairman, CMA Shrikant Ippalpalli, Secretary & CMA Rahul Chincholkar, Treasurer congratulated both Joshi and Moharir on behalf of the Pune Chapter for electing to the Central and regional council of such an important institute.

ICMAI-Pune Chapter is one of the oldest and most vibrant chapter of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India involved in the activities of Education and Professional Development as per the relevant Act & Regulations and having a long standing relation and cooperation with various Educational, Professional, Industrial & Government bodies in and around Pune, mentioned by CMA Nagesh Bhagane.

