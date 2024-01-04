 Pune City Police Constable Loses ₹5 Lakh In Online Task Fraud
The constable, residing in Shivaji Nagar Police Colony, reported the incident at Shivajinagar police station.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Pune City Police Constable Loses ₹5 Lakh In Online Task Fraud | Representative Image

A Pune city police constable fell victim to task fraud and lost ₹5 lakh rupees, an official informed on Thursday.

The victim, a police constable, received a message on his mobile phone from cybercriminals. They enticed him with promises of lucrative returns through online tasks related to social media advertising and content that garners likes.

The cyber criminals lured him into a trap, initially assigning him work and providing returns for the completed tasks. Subsequently, they extracted ₹4,99,000 from him, claiming that he would receive substantial returns for working online. After depositing the money, they blocked their mobile numbers. Upon realising the fraud, the victim reported the incident to the police. 

A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act, and the crime is under investigation by Crime Branch Police Inspector Vikram Goud.

What is task fraud?

A rise in 'online task' scams has led to substantial financial losses for individuals. Fraudsters entice victims with the prospect of earning a significant amount through simple online tasks.

Initially, scammers pay a small amount to build trust. Subsequently, victims are coerced to pay for prepaid tasks with the assurance of higher returns. Once a substantial amount is transferred, the scammers cease communication, leaving victims to realize they have fallen victim to fraud.

