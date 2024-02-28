Pune City Gets Special Grant Of ₹ 200 Crores For Flood Management, Ex-Mayor Thanks State Government

Picture for Representations | AFP

Pune: Maharashtra government has approved a special grant of ₹ 200 crore for Pune city for various works related to floods regulation. It includes construction of nullahs and boundary walls. Pune ex-Mayor Murlidhar Mohol shared this information via 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

According to his post, the Pune Municipal Corporation was unable to spend funds for the works related to nullahs and boundary walls due to technical reasons. How, the amount of ₹ 200 crores has been approved under 'Special provisions for the development of basic infrastructure in municipal corporation area' and the GR has been published in this regard.

पुणे शहराला २०० कोटींचा विशेष निधी मंजूर; पाठपुराव्याला यश !



धन्यवाद, मा. देवेंद्रजी !



पुणे शहरातील पूरस्थिती नियंत्रणासाठी नाले आणि सीमा भिंती उभारणे, या अत्यंत महत्त्वाच्या कामासाठी राज्य सरकारने तब्बल २०० कोटी रुपयांचा विशेष निधी उपलब्ध करुन दिला आहे. या संदर्भात विशेष निधी… — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) February 28, 2024

This grant will be utilized to build protection/boundary walls around the nullahs and it will benefit the area around Ambil Odha significantly, as it will ensure the flow of the water during floods, stated Mr. Mohol.

On September 25, 2019, the wall around Ambil Odha was destroyed due to heavy rainfall, which resulted in flash floods in the southern part of Pune. 26 people lost their lives in this tragedy and numerous households were affected severely.