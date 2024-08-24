Pune Citizens to Hold Silent March for River Preservation Amid Flood Aftermath |

With heavy rains drenching the city, Pune faced severe waterlogging and traffic congestion, making headlines this year. Today (Sunday), to show solidarity with those affected by the floods, an event titled "Silent March: Safe River, Safe Lives" is being organised by citizens and organisations that have long been concerned about the Mutha river. These groups have united under the banner of Pune River Revival. Participants will gather at 4 pm near the Bal Gandharva auditorium on JM Road for a silent march, communicating their message solely through placards advocating for the preservation of floodplains and the rights of rivers.

The program will begin with attendees tying blue rakhi on each other's wrists, drawing inspiration from the recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan festival.

Organisers say rally is non-political

The organising team emphasised that the rally is entirely apolitical, aiming solely to express empathy for those affected by the floods and concern for the river, which they believe is being choked by encroachments.

In the last week of July, Pune experienced its third-highest rainfall on record, leading to the Mula river flooding. As a result, housing complexes were evacuated, trees were uprooted, the electricity supply was disrupted, and traffic was severely affected.

Following the floods, several city activists blamed the ongoing Pune Riverfront Development Project. In response, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) halted work on the ambitious Mula-Mutha River Front Development (RFD) project after a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, who instructed that experts' opinions on the project be considered.

The project will remain on hold until revised environmental clearance is obtained from the Maharashtra State Environment Department. The RFD project, which began in March 2022, faced opposition from environmentalists and concerned citizens. Currently, work is ongoing on two stretches: between Sangamwadi and Bundgarden, and between Bundgarden and Mundhwa.

The rally will conclude with a mass pledge in Marathi. The pledge states, “We will not disrespect the river. We will not dump debris and garbage in the river. We will not pollute the river with sewage. We will protect the riparian zone, including its trees, birds, and aquatic life.”

Flyers containing the pledge will be distributed so participants can recite and commit to it.