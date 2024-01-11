 Pune: CISF Takes Over Security Of Indian Council Of Medical Research, National Institute Of Virology
Pune: CISF Takes Over Security Of Indian Council Of Medical Research, National Institute Of Virology

The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the ICMR-NIV, Pune

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: CISF Takes Over Security Of Indian Council Of Medical Research, National Institute Of Virology | PIB File Photo

Pune: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken over the security of the Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), in Maharashtra's Pune.

The force took over the security of the institute on Thursday. This unit is headed by an inspector rank officer. The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the ICMR-NIV, Pune.

With this induction, the total units under CISF security cover have risen to 358 as of date.

ICMR-NIV (National Institute of Virology), Pune, is an Indian virology research institute and part of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It is the government's apex research body and focuses on research on animal and human infections and the role of the environment. It led the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic from the front and also developed Covaxin.

In light of the increased threat perception to the biotechnology company situated across the country, ICMR-NIV is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals and saboteurs. 

