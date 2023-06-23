Pune: Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP State President, Expresses Confidence In NDA, Criticizes Opposition's Dynasty Politics | File

State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrashekhar Bawankule, expressed confidence in the strength of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while criticizing the opposition's attempts to preserve a dynasty. Speaking at the launch of the 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan' organized by BJP's Kasba Constituency Election Chief Hemant Rasane, Bawankule challenged the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, questioning their ability to take care of Maharashtra, let alone Delhi.

Bawankule highlighted the opposition's motives, suggesting that they derive power from money and vice versa, and fear the consequences of their past actions. However, he dismissed their efforts, stating that their efforts would have no impact on the NDA.

Asserting that the people of Maharashtra would not support the opposition's agenda, Bawankule lauded Prime Minister Modi as a global leader and predicted a resounding victory for the NDA in the 2024 elections, surpassing 400 seats. He emphasized the significant contributions made by Prime Minister Modi in representing India on the international stage, citing his ongoing visit to the United States.

Calling for a thorough investigation into corruption allegations related to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's tenure, Bawankule emphasized the need for scrutiny. He also suggested that if Aditya Thackeray has filed a complaint, it should be investigated alongside other allegations of corruption, particularly those associated with the COVID-19 scam.