Pune: Chandrakant Patil Commends City Police's Bicycle Patrolling Initiative

State Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Textile Industry, and Parliamentary Affairs, Chandrakant Patil, has praised the Pune City Police's innovative bicycle patrolling initiative. While on his way to BJP leader Umesh Gaikwad's residence in Mundhwa village on Tuesday, Minister Chandrakant Patil observed officers and staff from Mundhwa Police Station patrolling the area on bicycles. He took a moment to learn about the benefits of this initiative from Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane.



"In areas with narrow streets and traffic challenges where patrolling with four-wheeled vehicles faces difficulties, bicycle patrolling has proven to be more effective," he said. This initiative contributes to crime prevention, law and order maintenance, and improved women's safety through visible patrolling. Moreover, bicycle patrolling keeps police officers and personnel physically fit.

Expressing his appreciation, Chandrakant Patil commended Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane, Police Sub-Inspector Anil Binwade, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh Ugle, Constable Vaibhav More, Police Naik Gokul Sodanvar, Police Commissioner Dayanand Gaikwad, and Police Woman Swati Parbhane for their efforts.



In attendance alongside Minister Chandrakant Patil were former Minister Dilip Kamble, MLA Sunil Kamble, former MLA Jagdish Mulik, Bapusaheb Pathare, and Shiv Sena City President Pramod Bhangire.

