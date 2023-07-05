Pune: Chandani Chowk Girder Installation Progresses; Soon To Open |

The construction of the new flyover at Chandni Chowk reached a significant milestone on Wednesday as the first girder was successfully installed. With the girder installation expected to be completed in the next 8 to 10 days, the focus will then shift towards completing the slab and road work. Once operational, the flyover will provide a shorter route for commuters traveling from NDA, Bavdhan, Mulshi, and Kothrud, easing their daily commute. The overall progress of the flyover and road widening project stands at an impressive 92%.

The final stage of the flyover construction at the main chowk of the highway is currently underway, with the installation of the girders commencing on Tuesday midnight. Traffic has been diverted from 12:30 am to 3:30 am to facilitate the construction process, which will span over a period of 10 days.

Incorporating advanced construction technology, the flyover project involves the installation of 10 girders. Over the next few days, the girders will be placed on the pillars, followed by concretization and road development. Cement railings will then be installed, further accelerating the pace of work, which has witnessed significant progress in the last eight days.

The completion of the Chandni Chowk flyover, which was initially scheduled for April, had faced yet another delay. Last year in October, an old bridge at the site was demolished due to severe traffic congestion, even causing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to experience delays while travelling from Mumbai to Satara. The project was originally planned to be completed by August 2021 but encountered various obstacles such as land acquisition, traffic management, and the impact of the ongoing pandemic. The deadline was subsequently shifted to January and then to May, but unfortunately, it has been further delayed until July.