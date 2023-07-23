Pune: CCTV Cameras Installed At Omkareshwar Ghat In City To Curb Thefts |

In a notable step to address theft incidents at Omkareshwar Ghat in Pune, CCTV cameras were installed with the participation of the public. Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil took the initiative and officially launched the service on Sunday.

The ghat is a significant location for performing the Dashakriya ritual, which takes place on the tenth day after a person's death as per Hindu customs. However, priests noticed several theft incidents during the ritual, leading to demands for increased security measures and installation of CCTVs.

Chandakant Patil's proactive approach in making the CCTV operational through public participation received appreciation from the priests and residents present at the event.

Zone 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Former Standing Committee President Hemant Rasane, BJP State Spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar, Kunal Tilak, BJP Kasba Mandal President Pramod Kondhare, Rajesh Yenpure, Rajendra Kakade, Rani Kamble, Sanjay Deshmukh, Dhananjay Jadhav, Amit Kank, along with other office bearers and workers of BJP were present at the inauguration ceremony.

