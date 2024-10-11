 Pune: CBI Files 2 Separate Cases Against MoD Official At Aundh Camp For Alleged Misappropriation Of Funds And Bribery
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases of alleged misappropriation and bribery against a Lower Division Clerk (LDC), posted at the Aundh Camp in Pune.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 11:11 PM IST
CBI registers two cases against a Ministry of Defence official at Aundh Camp, Pune, for fund misappropriation and bribery | Representative Image

In the first case, the public servant is accused of allegedly fraudulently misappropriating the funds to the tune of Rs 27.72 lakh from the bank account of the cooperative credit society of the employees and in the second case, he had allegedly obtained undue advantage of Rs 25 lakhs from a person under the false promise of providing him employment at Aundh Camp, Pune.

According to the CBI, the complainant in the case is Brigadier Rajneesh Bhatnagar, Controller/Competent Authority, Controllerate of Quality Assurance (CQA) (Engineering Equipment), Ministry of Defence, Aundh Camp, Pune. The complaint prima-facie disclosed that P. Kumar, LDC, CQA(EE), Aundh Camp, Pune in the capacity of the Secretary of CQAE Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Aundh Camp, during the period from 18.04.2024 to 16.07.2024 had allegedly misappropriated the funds to the tune of Rs 27.72 lakh of the Society from the bank account of the Society maintained by allegedly forging the signatures of the Treasurer of the Society on the cheques used for withdrawal.

A case has been registered in this regard on charges of criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust, forgery & forgery of valuable security.

In another case, a complaint dated was which prima-facie disclosed that Kumar had obtained undue advantage of Rs 25 lakhs from one person under the false promise of providing him employment at CQA(EE), Pune.

The said person had given Rs 15 lakhs to Kumar by way of bank transfer from 01.07.2024 to 18.07.2024 and Rs 10 lakhs in cash. A case has been registered in this regard on charges of obtaining undue advantages and bribing public servant under the relevant sections of The Prevention of Corruption Act.

