Pune: Case Of Cheating Involving ₹17.35 Crore Uncovered, 13 Investors Duped

In Pune, a case of cheating involving ₹17.35 crore, affecting 13 investors, including a partner in Bhiwandi, has come to light. The lure of a huge return on investment was used to deceive the victims. A case has been registered against one person at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station.



According to police information, Sandeep Kumar Bhagwandas Gupta (35 years old, residing opposite Ganesh Mandir in Bhiwandi) has been charged with cheating. Rohini S Dhoka (residing in Bibvewadi) filed the complaint at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station. The incidents occurred between September 21, 2022, and the filing of the case.



The police report reveals that Shum Management Services and Switch Pay Solutions Pvt Ltd are partnerships between the complainant, Rohini Dhoka, and the accused, Sandeep Kumar Gupta.

These companies are engaged in the business of payment aggregators and resellers. Gupta enticed Rohini Dhoka with promises of substantial returns if she invested in Shubh Management Company.

Initially, he earned trust by providing returns on investment in the first few days. Subsequently, through Dhoka, 13 people were persuaded to invest ₹17.35 crore. However, Gupta cheated the investors by unlawfully using the investment and returns for the payment aggregator business. Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke of the Financial Offenses Branch is investigating the matter further.