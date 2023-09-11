 Pune: Case Lodged After Worker Dies At Construction Site In Manjari
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

A case has been registered at the Hadapsar police station after a worker died at a construction site in Pune's Manjari village, Manjari Budruk. The incident occurred on August 28, around 1 pm when an iron rod tragically fell on a labourer, resulting in fatal injuries.

The victim was identified as Vitthal Gade, a 29-year-old resident of Shewalwadi, Hadapsar. The responsibility for the construction project lay with contractor Ashok Kisan Shinde, aged 55. Following the incident, a complaint was filed by the victim's wife, Varsha Gade.

During the police investigation, serious negligence in maintaining safety standards at the construction site was discovered. Consequently, a case has been filed against contractor Ashok Shinde under IPC section 304 (A).

