Pune: Caregiver kills wife

Pune: Weary of caring for his bedridden wife for the past 30 years, a senior citizen in Pune disappeared on Friday, leaving a note saying he was unable to look after his wife anymore and was going to kill her and then himself.

Harvinder Singh Bindra, 78, lived with his wife Devinder Kaur, 66, in Flower Valley Society, Pune. He has been missing since the early hours of August 2.

Devinder was found dead and police are now on the lookout for Harvinder. When their son Raminder woke up on Friday morning, he found his father's note and informed the police. Wanwadi Police have sent Devinder's body to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem examination.