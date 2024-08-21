 Pune: Candidates Face Poor Hygiene and Inadequate Facilities During Home Guard Recruitment (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Candidates Face Poor Hygiene and Inadequate Facilities During Home Guard Recruitment (PHOTOS)

Pune: Candidates Face Poor Hygiene and Inadequate Facilities During Home Guard Recruitment (PHOTOS)

A candidate stated, "We are here to serve the nation. Home Guard is not a high-ranking post, so perhaps we are left to suffer such appalling conditions. It is a matter of one night's stay, yet the authorities have failed to provide a safe and clean place."

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Candidates Face Poor Hygiene and Inadequate Facilities During Home Guard Recruitment (PHOTOS) |

The physical examination for Home Guard recruitment for 1,800 posts at the Pune Rural Police headquarters is ongoing. However, the tents set up for candidate accommodation and washrooms have been marred by poor hygiene and inadequate facilities.

The recruitment process, which began on August 19, includes temporary accommodation under tin sheds near the headquarters in case of heavy rain. However, the conditions in the temporary shelters and washrooms have raised serious concerns.

'We Are Left to Suffer Because Home Guard is Not a High-Ranking Post'

Speaking to the Free Press Journal on the condition of anonymity, a candidate from Daund said, "Aspirants from the city itself do not stay in the camp, but those from other cities need to arrive a day earlier as the examination process starts at 5am. We are not asking for beds, but at least the accommodation should be neat and clean."

FPJ Shorts
Complaint Boxes, CCTV Cameras & More: Maharashtra Govt Issues Safety Guidelines For Female Students Amid Badlapur School Sexual Abuse
Complaint Boxes, CCTV Cameras & More: Maharashtra Govt Issues Safety Guidelines For Female Students Amid Badlapur School Sexual Abuse
Taapsee Pannu On Insider-Outsider Debate: 'We Are Used To Struggling & Racing'
Taapsee Pannu On Insider-Outsider Debate: 'We Are Used To Struggling & Racing'
Is Aamir Khan Collaborating With Salman Khan After 30 Years For Film? Here's Why Netizens Think So
Is Aamir Khan Collaborating With Salman Khan After 30 Years For Film? Here's Why Netizens Think So
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 48 Lakh Aspirants To Compete For 60,244 Posts In Retest
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 48 Lakh Aspirants To Compete For 60,244 Posts In Retest

The facilities provided, including toilets and washbasins, are in an unsanitary state. Candidates are being forced to stay in unhygienic conditions beside the toilet under the tent.

Another candidate stated, "We are here to serve the nation. Home Guard is not a high-ranking post, so perhaps we are left to suffer such appalling conditions. It is a matter of one night's stay, yet the authorities have failed to provide a safe and clean place."

Pune Rural Police Respond

Ramesh Chopade, Additional Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, told the Free Press Journal, "We have received 13,000 applications for the 1,800 Home Guard posts. Daily, around 1,000 candidates are called for the fitness examination. However, the dedicated staff (sweepers) regularly clean the washrooms and accommodation area after the exam. Our team regularly inspects the spot. There is no provision to stay, but the Sanchar building has been allocated for male candidates for the night stay, and Bhimashankar Hall for female candidates. However, we will recheck and instruct the staff to clean the space at least twice a day."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Candidates Face Poor Hygiene and Inadequate Facilities During Home Guard Recruitment (PHOTOS)

Pune: Candidates Face Poor Hygiene and Inadequate Facilities During Home Guard Recruitment (PHOTOS)

Kolhapur: BJP Faces Potential Setback as Samarjeetsinh Ghatge Likely to Join Sharad Pawar's NCP...

Kolhapur: BJP Faces Potential Setback as Samarjeetsinh Ghatge Likely to Join Sharad Pawar's NCP...

Pimpri Chinchwad Standing Committee Meeting: Key Appointments and Infrastructure Projects Approved

Pimpri Chinchwad Standing Committee Meeting: Key Appointments and Infrastructure Projects Approved

Maharashtra: Father Arrested for Attempting to Rape 10-Year-Old Daughter in Satara Farm

Maharashtra: Father Arrested for Attempting to Rape 10-Year-Old Daughter in Satara Farm

Pune Group to Perform Geet Ramayana at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Pune Group to Perform Geet Ramayana at Ayodhya's Ram Temple