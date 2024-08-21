Pune: Candidates Face Poor Hygiene and Inadequate Facilities During Home Guard Recruitment (PHOTOS) |

The physical examination for Home Guard recruitment for 1,800 posts at the Pune Rural Police headquarters is ongoing. However, the tents set up for candidate accommodation and washrooms have been marred by poor hygiene and inadequate facilities.

The recruitment process, which began on August 19, includes temporary accommodation under tin sheds near the headquarters in case of heavy rain. However, the conditions in the temporary shelters and washrooms have raised serious concerns.

'We Are Left to Suffer Because Home Guard is Not a High-Ranking Post'

Speaking to the Free Press Journal on the condition of anonymity, a candidate from Daund said, "Aspirants from the city itself do not stay in the camp, but those from other cities need to arrive a day earlier as the examination process starts at 5am. We are not asking for beds, but at least the accommodation should be neat and clean."

The facilities provided, including toilets and washbasins, are in an unsanitary state. Candidates are being forced to stay in unhygienic conditions beside the toilet under the tent.

Another candidate stated, "We are here to serve the nation. Home Guard is not a high-ranking post, so perhaps we are left to suffer such appalling conditions. It is a matter of one night's stay, yet the authorities have failed to provide a safe and clean place."

Pune Rural Police Respond

Ramesh Chopade, Additional Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, told the Free Press Journal, "We have received 13,000 applications for the 1,800 Home Guard posts. Daily, around 1,000 candidates are called for the fitness examination. However, the dedicated staff (sweepers) regularly clean the washrooms and accommodation area after the exam. Our team regularly inspects the spot. There is no provision to stay, but the Sanchar building has been allocated for male candidates for the night stay, and Bhimashankar Hall for female candidates. However, we will recheck and instruct the staff to clean the space at least twice a day."