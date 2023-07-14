Pune: Cable Owner Booked For Negligence As 2 Workers Die From Electrocution In Kothrud | Representative Image

Kothrud police registered a case against the cable owner for failing to provide safety equipment to the workers who lost their lives due to a high-voltage power line. The deceased workers were identified as Kundlik Laxman Shinde and Swapnil Shivaram Bodke, both residents of Kothrud.

The case has been filed against Nitin Pawar, the owner of NP Cable Network, holding him responsible for the accident. The complaint was lodged by Laxman Bandu Shinde at Kothrud Police Station. Shockingly, it was discovered that NP Cable Network Company did not possess a valid license.

Shinde and Bodke came into contact with a high-voltage power line, resulting in severe injuries. Both workers were immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment but, tragically, they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing medical care.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the owners of NP Cable Network had neglected their responsibility of providing safety equipment to the workers.