Pune: CA Rajesh Agrawal Honoured With 'Agrasen Sanman'

Chartered Accountant (CA) Rajesh Radhesham Agrawal was awarded the 'Agrasen Sanman' during a programme organised by the Agrawal Samaj in Pune on the occasion of Agrasen Jayanti.

Agrawal currently serves as the President of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Pune Branch. He received this honour from the selection committee in recognition of his significant contributions to the financial and business fields.

In addition to his role as the President of ICAI in Pune, Agrawal is actively involved in various activities for the benefit of CA students. His exemplary work in the field of chartered accountancy has garnered him this commendable recognition. Expressing his gratitude for the honour, Agrawal accepted it and pledged to continue his work with even greater enthusiasm in the future.

