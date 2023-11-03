Pune: Business Management Student Arrested For Stealing 12 Laptops, 2 Bikes | Representative picture

The Warje Malwadi Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Wednesday for stealing over a dozen laptops, two bikes, and other items from buildings near college hostels.

The man has been identified as Arjun Tukaram Zade, a business management student and a native of Parbhani who currently resides in Pune.

The police recovered twelve laptops, seven laptop chargers, a camera, and two two-wheelers from him.

According to the information received, the accused stole keys kept near the door to gain entry into student hostels and took laptops that were left for charging. After receiving complaints and reviewing CCTV camera footage, the police identified him and apprehended him.

Zade has confessed to stealing laptops from various areas, including Warje, Karvenagar, Bharati Vidyapeeth, and Sinhagad Road. He also admitted to stealing two-wheelers during his student days in Raigad from Mahad and Mangaon.

The Warje Malwadi police are continuing their investigation into the case.

