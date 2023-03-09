e-Paper Get App
Pune Book Fair 2023 kicks off today

Manasi Saraf Joshi
Updated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Book fair 2023 will be held in the city from March 9 to March 12. The book fair has several stalls opening from 11 am to 8 pm, introducing a variety of books to readers. 

Every year the book fair is organised which displays the books published by the Government of India. The books have discounts from 10% to 60% . The book fair is held at Creaticity (Ishanya) Mall on Airport Road, Yerwada.

"The fair has books in Marathi, Hindi and English and the discounts can be availed upto 90%,"said the deputy director of the publication department Umesh Ujgare.

He added, “the book lovers can browse through the books on History, Arts, Literature, Culture, Finance, Science, Sports, Literature on Gandhi and children’s books. Similarly, the copies of speeches by national leaders, biographies too have been displayed here.”

