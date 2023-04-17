Pune: Black-and-yellow taxis fare hiked

The Regional Transport Office has hiked the fare of black and yellow taxis in the Pune district.
Revised fares will be applicable in the district from April 18.
Regional Transport Officer Dr Ajit Shinde informed that as per the new tariff system, 31 rupees will be charged for the first one and a half km and 21 rupees for every km after that.
The duration for meter re-certification is from April 18 to June 16. The concerned vehicles should be presented at the Alandi Unit of the Regional Transport Office during this period for meter calibration. The fare revision will be applicable only to those taxi drivers who recalibrate their meters.
Shinde has also informed that the drivers who will miss the deadline will be fined.
