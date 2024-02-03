Pune: BJYM Demands Strict Action Against 'My College Khoj' Which Defrauded Students with Fake Overseas Job Offers |

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Pune is vehemently pushing for decisive action against My College Khoj, a deceptive entity at Phoenix City Mall in Viman Nagar, accused of duping numerous youths of crores of rupees.

Having previously lodged a complaint with former Commissioner of Police, Retesh Kumaarr, Pune City President Karan Satish Sheth, alongside officials, is actively pursuing the matter.

Upon the directives of the current Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, the Pune Economic Offences Wing (EOW) executed a raid, confiscating counterfeit documents and stamps from an establishment associated with the 'My College Khoj' scheme situated in Viman Nagar's Phoenix Mall.

Bogus overseas job opportunities

This operation targeted an office allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities, orchestrated by a couple offering bogus overseas job opportunities.

Despite the couple being elusive during the raid, the police successfully apprehended the office manager and another staff member.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikrant Deshmukh disclosed that the couple lured students with false promises, extracting substantial sums of money.

Presently, five students have filed complaints, instigating an ongoing investigation led by Vimantal Police station, as ordered by the current Commissioner of Police.