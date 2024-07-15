 Pune: BJP's Yogesh Tilekar Holds Rally After MLC Poll Win (PHOTOS)
Accompanied by BJP City chief Dheeraj Ghate and many other party leaders and workers, Yogesh Tilekar started at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial and the Mahatma Phule Memorial at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) premises

Monday, July 15, 2024
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogesh Tilekar, who recently won the Maharashtra State Legislative Council polls, held a rally in Pune on Monday.

During the rally, the former Hadapsar MLA paid respects to several prominent figures. Accompanied by BJP City chief Dheeraj Ghate and many other party leaders and workers, Tilekar started at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial and the Mahatma Phule Memorial at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) premises. They then proceeded to visit the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Pune Station, Phulewada in Ganj Peth, Annabhau Sathe, Ahilya Devi Holkar, Vinayak Savarkar's Memorial in Sarasbagh, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Memorial in Kesariwada, and several other significant sites. The rally concluded at the party office in Kothrud.

"We all have experienced that the BJP gives opportunities to ordinary workers, making them competent and skilled leaders. I am sure that the love and blessings of everyone I meet this time will give me strength to work," Tilekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

