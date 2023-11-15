Pune: BJP Spreads Diwali Cheer Among Katkari Community In Pal Budruk Village |

Bharatiya Janata Party in Pune celebrated Diwali with the Katkari community at Pal Budruk, a remote village near Rajgad in Pune district.

Led by City President Dhiraj Ghate, party members shared the festivities with the residents of the Katkari slum.

Children received new clothes and firecrackers, while women were gifted sarees, pots, pans, and a month's worth of rations. During the event, Ghate expressed, "Diwali is a festival of joy. While we celebrate numerous festivals in the city, the heartfelt joy of celebrating this festival with the underprivileged section of society is truly unique."

City President Ghate was joined by a group of leaders and activists, including Pune General Secretary Puneet Joshi, Bapu Mankar, Rajendra Shilimkar, Ravindra Salegaonkar, Mahesh Punde, Rahul Bhandare, Varsha Tapkir, Subhash Jungle, Mahila Aghadi President Harshada Farande, Yuva Morcha President Karan Misal, and OBC Aghadi Namdev Malwade. They actively participated in the celebration.

