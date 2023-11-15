 Pune: BJP Spreads Diwali Cheer Among Katkari Community In Pal Budruk Village
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: BJP Spreads Diwali Cheer Among Katkari Community In Pal Budruk Village

Pune: BJP Spreads Diwali Cheer Among Katkari Community In Pal Budruk Village

Led by City President Dhiraj Ghate, party members shared the festivities with the residents of the Katkari slum.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune: BJP Spreads Diwali Cheer Among Katkari Community In Pal Budruk Village |

Bharatiya Janata Party in Pune celebrated Diwali with the Katkari community at Pal Budruk, a remote village near Rajgad in Pune district.

Led by City President Dhiraj Ghate, party members shared the festivities with the residents of the Katkari slum.

Children received new clothes and firecrackers, while women were gifted sarees, pots, pans, and a month's worth of rations. During the event, Ghate expressed, "Diwali is a festival of joy. While we celebrate numerous festivals in the city, the heartfelt joy of celebrating this festival with the underprivileged section of society is truly unique."

City President Ghate was joined by a group of leaders and activists, including Pune General Secretary Puneet Joshi, Bapu Mankar, Rajendra Shilimkar, Ravindra Salegaonkar, Mahesh Punde, Rahul Bhandare, Varsha Tapkir, Subhash Jungle, Mahila Aghadi President Harshada Farande, Yuva Morcha President Karan Misal, and OBC Aghadi Namdev Malwade. They actively participated in the celebration.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Extends Property Tax Discount Deadline To November 30, Offering 40% Savings
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: BJP Spreads Diwali Cheer Among Katkari Community In Pal Budruk Village

Pune: BJP Spreads Diwali Cheer Among Katkari Community In Pal Budruk Village

Mai Niwas Museum In Pune: A Tribute To Sindhutai Sapkal's Enduring Legacy

Mai Niwas Museum In Pune: A Tribute To Sindhutai Sapkal's Enduring Legacy

Pune: Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Maharaj To Hold Divine Durbar; Devendra Fadanvis and Chandrakant...

Pune: Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Maharaj To Hold Divine Durbar; Devendra Fadanvis and Chandrakant...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Police Help 111 Complainants To Get ₹ 70 Lakh Back

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Police Help 111 Complainants To Get ₹ 70 Lakh Back

Thief Steals Jewellery, Cash On Navi Mumbai To Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bus Journey

Thief Steals Jewellery, Cash On Navi Mumbai To Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bus Journey