Pune: BJP Nominates Former Hadapsar MLA Yogesh Tilekar For MLC Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced five candidates, including former Hadapsar MLA Yogesh Tilekar, for the upcoming state legislative council polls.

The biennial elections for 11 seats in the Upper House of the state legislature will be held on July 12.

The other four candidates are Pankaja Munde, Parinay Phuke, Amit Gorkhe, and Sadabhau Khot.

Tilekar is the BJP's former Yuva Morcha chief and former OBC Morcha chief. In the 2019 Assembly polls, NCP's Chetan Tupe, currently with the Ajit Pawar-led faction, defeated Tilekar from the Hadapsar seat.

Meanwhile, the six-year term of 11 MLCs, elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), is due to end on July 27 upon their retirement.

The biennial election to the Upper House of the state legislature is being held just months ahead of Assembly polls, which are due in October.

With 14 vacancies in the 288-member house, the electoral college is 274, and the quota for a winning candidate is 23.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has 41 MLAs, the Eknath Shinde-led Sena has 40, and the BJP has 103. The Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 13, and NCP (SP) has 15.