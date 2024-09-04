Pune: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Urges Ganpati Mandals To Adhere To Noise Limits (VIDEO) | X/@Medha_kulkarni

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni has urged Ganpati mandals in Pune to ensure that noise levels do not exceed permissible limits during the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

Watch Video:

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kulkarni said in Marathi, "I have to ask you all one question. Do you like loud noise for a long period? Definitely not. It's painful to hear loud noise for a long period. We have senior citizens and small babies in our houses. Due to loud noises, their ears get affected, heart rate increases; it sometimes causes short-term effects on health, sometimes even long-term. Even though there is a festival, we need to take care of everyone."

"I request all Ganesh mandals to ensure that noise levels do not exceed permissible limits. Besides, the songs that we play should also be chosen carefully in such a way that they befit our Hindu religion," she added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines noise above 65 decibels (dB) as noise pollution and above 75 dB as harmful noise.

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase has also appealed to Ganpati mandals to exercise self-restraint and abide by the noise control rules. "There are more than 3,000 mandals and we are talking to them. This is a social issue that has to be sensitively handled. We have told the agencies like police, civic and pollution control bodies to effectively implement noise pollution rules as directed by the NGT (National Green Tribunal) order," said Diwase.

Earlier, the NGT had directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to conduct real-time noise monitoring at multiple locations and limit the capacity of loudspeakers at Ganpati mandals. The environment watchdog also directed that only 30 members be allowed in each dhol-tasha pathak besides banning DJs during the immersion procession. Moreover, the police have been asked to seize dhols, tashas, and loudspeakers if violations occur.