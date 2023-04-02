Pune: Bhushan Ranbhare reappointed as NSUI President | Sourced Photo

Bhushan Ranbhare has been re-appointed as the Pune City and District President of the National Student Union of India (NSUI).

Aamir Shaikh, State President of the NSUI, handed over the selection letter to Ranbhare. National President of the NSUI Niraj Kundan, former Minister Vishwajit Kadam, MLA Sanjay Jagtap, MLA Sangram Thopte, and Pune City President Arvind Shinde have approved the re-appointment.

Bhushan Ranbhare, who has been active in the organization for the past 11 years, has successfully organized agitations on many issues of the students. At the age of 23, he contested the Pune Municipal Corporation election from the Congress party.