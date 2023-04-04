Pune: Bhimathon to be held on occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary

The second edition of the Bhimathon competition will be held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Pune.

It will start on April 14 at 6:30 am from Sanas Maidan near Saras Bag and will conclude at Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue at Pune Station. Winners will get a trophy, medal, and certificate and all contestants will get a certificate and medal. This competition is organized with the approval of the Pune District Amateur Athletics Association.

This competition will be inaugurated by the newly-elected MLA in Pune Ravindra Dhangekar. The Bhimathon competition aims at conveying the message of social unity and equality while preserving the brotherhood in the society.

