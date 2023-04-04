 Pune: Bhimathon to be held on occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
The second edition of the Bhimathon competition will be held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Pune. 

It will start on April 14 at 6:30 am from Sanas Maidan near Saras Bag and will conclude at Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue at Pune Station. Winners will get a trophy, medal, and certificate and all contestants will get a certificate and medal. This competition is organized with the approval of the Pune District Amateur Athletics Association.

This competition will be inaugurated by the newly-elected MLA in Pune Ravindra Dhangekar. The Bhimathon competition aims at conveying the message of social unity and equality while preserving the brotherhood in the society.

