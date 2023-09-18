Pune: Bhausaheb Rangari Trust To Bring 'Omkar Mahal' To Life; Read Details About Dekhava Here |

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust, renowned for its magnificent Ganeshotsav decorations, has brought the 'Omkar Mahal' dekhava (decoration) to life this year. Punit Balan, the festival's chief organiser, announced that the idol would be placed within the 'Omkar Mahal.'

Each year, the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust ensures the introduction of new themes and grand decorations. This year, they have once again recreated a beautifully designed scene characterized by royal splendour. The concept for this scene has been conceptualised by Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, drawing inspiration from ancient textile styles, and featuring the famous 'Kundan' ornaments. The decoration is adorned with exquisite flowers, and the mantra 'Om Gan Ganpataye Namo Namah' (Ganesh Mantra) is inscribed on its roof.

Ganesh Ghar

A tree, embellished with traditional bells and charming flowers, symbolises love, happiness, and contentment—integral aspects of human life. Punit Balan, the festival chief, also emphasised the significance of the Ganesh Ghar within the palace's core, serving as a source of inspiration for profound devotion.

The dekhavas created by Mandals in Pune are a major attraction for devotees. The introduction of the grand and divine 'Omkar Mahal' by Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust is expected to enhance the joy of devotees who come to seek the blessings of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust's Ganapati Bappa.

Read Also Pune: Punit Balan Group Supports Kashmiri Taekwondo Player Musharaf Qayoom

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)